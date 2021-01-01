From emerald home furnishings
Lydia Snow Accent Chair
Part of Lydia Collection from Emerald HomeWell-tailoredFabric content: 100% polyester with tc backingSensu snow finishShaped backrestButton accentsWelted base and armsFoam encased pocketed coil cushionsSinuous spring supportHardwood framePatterned linen-like upholsteryTapered solid-wood high legs.Emerald Home Furnishingâs Lydia chair is designed with a classic silhouette and features a well-tailored, shaped backrest with button accents. The Lydia presents a welted base and arms, foam encased pocketed coil cushions with sinuous spring support, and a hardwood frame upholstered with a patterned linen-like cover in six color options â Mallard (blue), Citrine (yellow), Cement (Grey), Navy (blue) Snow (white) or Lipstick (red). Finished with tapered, solid-wood high legs, the Lydia chair is a stunning yet comfortable seating choice sure to make a scene-stealing statement.