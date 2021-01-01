CROSLEY FURNITURE Lydia 24.25 in. W x 25.75 in. H x 9.25 in. D Surface Mount Medicine Cabinet in White

The medicine cabinet. That staple of bathrooms since well, since the bathroom. It's where all the little things go to hide, usually never to be seen again. The problem medicine cabinets are usually just too small. The Lydia wall cabinet from Crosley is much more than your standard medicine cabinet it's usable storage. Louvered doors open to an extra deep main cabinet, which is large enough for industrial sized bottles of cologne or nail polish remover. The handy bottom drawer is perfect for those little odds and ends think nail clippers and extra contacts that always seem to get lost on the shelf of the typical medicine cabinet. Color: White.