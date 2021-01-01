From surya
Surya Lycaon 18-in x 18-in Dark Brown 100% Hair On Hide Indoor Decorative Pillow | LCN004-1818D
Add a touch of rustic elegance to your home with the Lycaon collection. The leather construction of these pieces offer versatility and rustic vibes with clean design that will effortlessly find its place in your decor space. Made with hair-on-hide leather with a simple microsuede back cover in India. Spot clean only, line dry. Surya Lycaon 18-in x 18-in Dark Brown 100% Hair On Hide Indoor Decorative Pillow | LCN004-1818D