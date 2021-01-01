LXT600VP3 36 Channel FRS TwoWay Radio Up to 30 Mile Range Walkie Talkie 121 Privacy Codes NOAA Weather Scan + Alert Pair Pack Black

2-WAY RADIOS - These walkie-talkies feature 36 FRS (Family Radio Service) channels, along with channel scan to check for activity. 30-MILE RANGE - Longer range communication in open areas with little or no obstruction. 121 CTCSS PRIVACY CODES - The Continuous Tone-Coded Squelch System gives you up to 2,662 channel options to help block other conversations. Use silent operation to turn off all tones. NOAA WEATHER SCAN + ALERT - NOAA Weather Scan will automatically scan through 10 available weather (WX) band channels and locks onto the strongest weather channel to alert you of severe weather updates. NOAA Weather Alert will sound an alarm indicating that there is a risk of severe weather in your area. DUAL POWER OPTIONS - Uses 3 'AAA' batteries (not included) or rechargeable battery pack (included).