Lxrzls Foldable Laptop Desk - Portable Bamboo Laptop Stand Foldable Desk - Notebook Table Laptop Bed Tray Bed Table (Size: 21x52.5x32.7cm)

High-quality bamboo: 3-5 years quality bamboo is preferred, and it is more durable after high temperature carbonization. Folding storage: The product is designed to occupy a reasonable space, and the bracket can be folded for easy storage. Corner grinding: The corners such as the bracket are rounded, which is round and beautiful without hurting your hands. Stable support: good stability, strong bearing capacity, no deformation, no slip, long service life. The appearance is simple and stylish. Rugged and foldable to save space.