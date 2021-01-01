From coola
LX20M Powershred Micro Cut 12 Sheet Paper Shredder Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Patent pending IntelliBar offers next generation responsiveness for superior shredding performance Effortlessly power through paper jams with 100% jam proof technology Monitor Real time performance with bin full and runtime indicators and optimize how many sheets to feed at one time with the efficiency Meter Integrated SafeSense technology keeps shredding safe and accident free Shreds 12 sheets of paper per pass into 5/32 x 1/2 micro-cut particles for enhanced security. Also shreds staples, paper clips, and credit cards.