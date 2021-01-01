Elkay LWCE8 7.6 GPH Wall Mount Single Level Deluxe Compact Filtered Cooler Light Gray Granite Drinking Water Solutions Water Fountains Water Cooler

Elkay LWCE8 7.6 GPH Wall Mount Single Level Deluxe Compact Filtered Cooler Elkay 7.6 GPH Wall Mount Single Level Deluxe Compact Filtered CoolerElkay is sure to have a water cooler or drinking fountain that will meet or exceed your specifications.Product Features:Self-contained wall hung water coolerElectric refrigeratedCapacity of 50°F drinking water, based upon 80°F inlet water and 90°F ambientNon-pressurized tank system is standardNon-pressurized water tank is located after solenoid valve (so that tank is subject to line pressure only when sensor is activated)No lead designWatersentry filter system provides taste and odor improvementConstructionFountain top - One piece Stainless steel top. Exclusive Cascade basin, tested most splash-resistant, features multi-level deck design with a built-in vandal-resistant strainerExclusive Flexi-Guard Safety Bubbler - Innovative design utilizes a pliable polyester elastomer to prevent accidental mouth injuries. Flexes on impact, then returns to original positionRemovable Panel - Removable front panel offers easy accessibility to interiorCooling SystemMotor Compressor - Hermetically sealed, reciprocating type, single phase. Sealed in lifetime oil supply. Equipped with electric cord and three prong molded rubber plugCondenser - Fan cooled, copper tube with aluminum fins. Fan motor is permanently lubricatedCooling Unit - Combination tube-tank type. Tube portion is continuous coil of copper tubing. Fully insulatedRefrigerant Control - Refrigerant type HFC-134a is controlled by accurately calibrated capillary tube for positively trouble free operationTemperature Control - Enclosed adjustable thermostat is factory preset. Requires no adjustment other than for altitude requirements. Easily accessibleProduct Specifications:Base Flow Rated: 8.0Rated Watts: 420Full Load Amps: 5.0Fountain Type: CoolerShipping Weight: 68 lbsInstallation Type: WallHands Free Operation: NoVoltage: 115V/60HzHeight: 29-1/2"Width: 18"Depth: 14-1/2"Glass Filler: NoVandal Resistant Bubbler: NoFilter: Yes Water Cooler Fountain Light Gray Granite