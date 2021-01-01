Jesco Lighting LV4000RA 1 Light Halogen 4" Remodel Recessed Housing White Recessed Lights Recessed Housings

Jesco Lighting LV4000RA 1 Light Halogen 4" Remodel Recessed Housing 4" Low Voltage Non IC Airtight Housing For Remodeling. c-UL-usFeatures:Requires a minimum of 3" clearance from all insulationIntended for remodelsDesigned for installation in dry locationsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsExtruded aluminum housing provides proper heat control, extending lamp life and light output efficiencyMultiple units can connect together using Direct Connectors to form a continuous run, or with Connecting Cables available in various lengthsDimensions:Height: 5.75"Depth: 4.625"Width: 14.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Airtight: YesBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: MR16Dimmable: YesIC Rating: Non-ICNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vVoltage Type: Low VoltageWattage: 50Watts Per Bulb: 50 White