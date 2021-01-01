Luxy Mini Pendant Light by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Yellow (L161LXH5 R05 30 ZR0)

The Luxy Mini Pendant Light from Rotaliana by Luminart is a refined modern design communicating high-style and a â€œclassicâ€ character through subtle yet impactful contours. Its a piece by Dante Donegani and Giovanni Lauda, a duo stressing the importance of simplification for clarity and personality in their designs. Descending from a geometric canopy, the fine cords set off the stylish character of the piece with a braided construction. Glass shades hang elegantly as charming volumes underlined by their gentle curves. The shades give off a soft reflective touch that draws the eye during the day and at night. A groove cut into the top of the shade adds a touch of intrigue that further sets the piece apart. When turned on, the group of pedants streams down a spacious glow with diffused properties. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Shape: Bell. Color: Yellow.