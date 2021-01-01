Luxy Glam Floor Lamp by Rotaliana by LUMINART - Color: Copper - Finish: Glossy - (L161LXF0 012 31 ER0)

The Luxy Glam Floor Lamp from Rotaliana by Luminart is an elegant modern piece designed with a classic aesthetic in mind. Designers Dante Donegani and Giovanni Lauda bring an approach that underlines the importance of simplification for communicating clarity and personality. The Luxy Floor Lamp reflects this approach through easy-to-follow shapes that quickly describe functionality. It stands neatly over a circular metal base in a slender column. The column produces a neat joint for added angle adjustability. At the neck of the shade, another joint adds to its versatility. The shade gives off a familiar yet updated feel through its deep bowl form and clean silhouette. Made in glass, the shade draws the eye with a reflective touch in the bright of the day. Light streams through its opening as a clean stream of directed illumination. Best known for its stylish yet sustainable lighting solutions, Rotaliana by LUMINART is a lighting industry favorite. Its collections can be seen in a variety of public and private spaces and featured collections include the ultramodern neon Squiggle collection and the durable yet striking Dina collection that features mixed materials like aluminum and polycarbonate. Another noteworthy collection from Rotaliana is its Capri collection, which is instantly recognized by its woven-style aluminum elements. Color: Copper. Finish: Metallic Black