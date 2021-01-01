From king koil
King Koil Luxury Willow 13.5" Plush Euro Top Mattress- Twin
Drift into a blissful sleep on King Koil's Luxury Willow 13.5" Plush Euro Top Mattress. Featuring body-conforming and pressure relieving iFusion Technology gel-visco foam, it caters to those who desire a luxurious, sumptuous feel. Its Perfect Contour Reaction Encased Contour Luxury Springs properly adjust to all body types, providing next level support and reduced motion disturbance so that you can sleep the night away in comfort.