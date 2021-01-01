From oakland living
Oakland Living Luxury Brown Wicker Outdoor Rocking Chair
This Steel Wicker Rocking Chair will be a beautiful addition to your home, patio, balcony or outdoor entertainment area. Our rocking chair is perfect for any small space or to accent a larger space. It is designed and structured for comfort and enjoyment. This rocking chair features a hardened, powder-coated finish for years of beauty and hand woven brown wicker. The dimensions are: 27.6 in. x 22.6 in. x 36 in. 30 lbs.