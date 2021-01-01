Twin Luxury Organic Terry Mattress & Pillow Protector Set - Christopher Knight Home

Dreamtex Home has bundled their Christopher Knight Home Luxury Organic Terry Mattress Protector with GreenZone Pillow Protectors for great savings. Now you can protect your entire bed from head to toe. Get full protection on your bed. Rayon from Rayon Made from Bamboo is a soft, quiet, body cooling and luxurious fabric which offers incredible comfort. This Christopher Knight Home Greenzone Collection consists of one all natural Rayon from Rayon Made from Bamboo mattress protector and two pillow protectors. Rayon from Rayon Made from Bamboo repels and eliminates dust mites, 100-percent waterproof and hypoallergenic. Machine washable and dryable. These Rayon from Rayon Made from Bamboo protectors are chemical free and are free of metals, phthalates and other harmful chemicals, giving you peace of mind and providing you with a night of safe and comfortable sleep. Size: Twin.