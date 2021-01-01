Luxury Gold Matte Hard Shell Case Cover Compatible with MacBook Air 11 inch Model A1370 A1465 + Microfibre Cleaning Cloth Gold

Best Quality Guranteed. Compatible with: Apple MacBook Air 11'/11.6' (Late 2010 or latest). Model number: A1370 / A1465. Smooth Soft-Touch Finish: Hard Shell Case with Rubber oil Paint for Rich Silky-smooth Soft-touch while Protecting your MacBook from everyday scrapes and scratches. Access to all Ports: Case Design lets you Open/Close your MacBook all the way and Access to all Ports*Crafted with vent slots to ensure proper heat dissipation*No cut out design, Apple Logo Shine through the case. Stylish and Slim: 2-piece snap-on light weight covers, protects device with minimal bulk and complements the essential look of your MacBook. Stable and Secure: Four rubber feet can keep your MacBook stable and secure.