MICRODRY Luxury Bath Rug Charcoal Infused Memory Foam With Griptex Skid-Resistant Base, 17 X 24, Charcoal

Step onto lasting comfort with the Quick Drying Memory Foam Framed Bath Mat by Microdry. Made using our SpeedDry ventilated open-cell memory foam, this mat dries 40% faster than regular memory foam bath mats helping to maintain freshness. The super-soft & ultra-absorbent microfiber top feels amazing under your feet. Microdry’s patented GripTex skid-resistant base helps keep the mat in place and provides advanced circulation for quick-drying. Available in multiple colors and two sizes: 17"x24" and 21"x34", mat can be used tub-side and in front of the sink or vanity. Versatile design makes it perfect for any room of the home: master bathroom, kids bathroom, vacation home or dorm room. Makes a great gift for all occasions! Fabric is 100% polyester. Machine wash and dry.