Luxury 5 Piece Bed-In-A-Bag Down Alternative Comforter And Sheet Set - Denim - Full

Sweet Home Collection – 100% Polyester Microfiber & Down Alternative Comforter and Sheet set. With the set you will get a 100% Polyester Microfiber & Down Alternative Comforter and a gorgeous sheet set that will dress up your bed without breaking the bank. In ultra soft microfiber materials and gorgeous bold colors, this set is going to ensure your room is fashionably decorated and ready to show off! Features: Comforter: Luxury goose down-alternative comforter for year roundBox stitching design100% Hypo-allergenic100% Polyester FiberPremium quality comforterLightweight while providing balanced warmthColors:Aqua, Black, Burgundy, Chocolate, Cream, Gray, Navy, White, Denim, Eggplant, Ivory, Pale Pink, Sage, Silver, Teal, Taupe Sheet Set: 100% Luxury Microfiber Yarns Deep pockets designed to fit mattresses up to 16" deepBrand new, factory sealed PackagePremium qualityWrinkle free sheetsThe Full, Queen, King include: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 2 pillowcasesThe Twin and Twin XL: include: 1 fitted sheet, 1 flat sheet, 1 pillowcase Sizes: Twin: Comforter: 68" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 39" x 75"Flat Sheet: 66" x 96"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Twin XL: Comforter: 68" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 39" x 80"Flat Sheet: 66" x 102"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Full: Comforter: 78" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 54" x 75"Flat Sheet: 81" x 96"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Queen: Comforter: 88" x 88"Fitted Sheet: 60" x 80"Flat Sheet: 92" x 102Pillow Case: 20" x 30" King: Comforter: 102" x 88"Fitted Sheet:78" x 80"Flat Sheet: 102" x 105"Pillow Case: 20" x 30" Care Instructions: Machine wash gentle cycle with cold waterSun dry or low tumble dryWashable for many years.