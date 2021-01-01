From addy home
Luxury 100% Egyptian Cotton 800 Thread Count Sheet Set, Addy Home Fashions, Wheat, Queen
This stunning collection is crafted from long-staple Egyptian cotton prized for its rich luster, silky softness, and long wear. Expertly spun with ultra-fine, single-ply yarns and woven with an exceptionally high 800 thread count. The flat sheets and pillowcases are beautifully finished with baratta hem stitching. The rich colors will complement your decor while the extra deep pockets will fit your lofty mattress making this set a wonderful addition to complete the elegant look and cozy feel of your bedroom.