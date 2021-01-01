Royal Borough Luxuriously Textured 100% Cotton Matelasse 3 pc. Solid Color Coverlet Set with Shams (Grey, Full/Queen)

100% Cotton MatelasseMade of super-soft, breathable and eco-friendly cotton fabric so you can feel good about your purchase. The high-quality, textured weave gives a quilt-like appearance and added dimension.Oeko-Tex certified, the definitive mark of excellence for products that are healthy for you and the environment.Extremely durable and luxurious with durable, rolled-hem edge detail that ensures long use year after year, giving you a modern heirloom piece. Makes a great year-round layering piece for your bed —just light enough for summer use, just heavy enough for winter!We are the manufacturer, selling directly to you, meaning no middleman adding unnecessary cost to your purchase. We make our own yarns, weave our own fabric, finish and ship the product, and pass the savings onto you!The fabric weight is 370 GSM.Set includes 1 Full/Queen 100% cotton matelassé coverlet 90 x 96 in (228.6 x 243.8 cm) and 2 Standard shams 20 x 26 in (50.8 cm x 66 cm) with envelope closure and 2” flange around edge