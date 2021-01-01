Luxurious 600 GSM Jumbo Highly Absorbent Super Soft Bathroom Premium Quality 100% Cotton Bath Towel

Each set contains one bath towels. Luxurious 600 GSM Jumbo Bath Towels,Each towel measures 27”x54”.Features:Lightweight lasting prime quality: The use of more advanced weaving technology, soft feel, good air permeability. The hotel-quality towel is lightweight and durable, quick-dry. And made of 100% cotton with terry and use classic double-stitched edges to enforce their wear resistance. They are soft, lightweight, and fluffy with exquisite printing on them.Exquisite embroidery: Using traditional embroidery weaving techniques, elegant and beautiful, with layers of sense, with European logo design, crown and shield highlight the luxury and safety of bath towel, around the exquisite flower pattern suggests the softness of the product and care for the skin. And the five-star design is indicative of more upscale quality assurance.Environmental & health: These bath towels are made from natural materials, from cotton to bath towel 0 additives, methanol free, active printing and dyeing to class A standard certification, free of harmful chemicals or synthetic materials, and safe for you and your familyBetter water absorption: Terry towel material allows for maximum absorbency. Perfect for poolside, bathroom, beach, salon, college dorm room essentials, spa, wedding registry, or gym use. The towel set is designed to provide users with all their basic bathroom drying needs to wrap around your hair or to dry your body.Pieces Included: Bath towelSet/Single: Single PieceNumber of Pieces Included: 1Color (Color: White/Blue): White/BlueColor (Color: Blue): BlueTitle: Not ApplicableMaterial: 100% CottonMaterial Composition: 100% CottonWeave Type: JacquardHammam Towel: NoAntimicrobial: YesPill Resistant: YesPattern: Solid ColorPlain Reverse Side: NoPersonalization: YesBorder Type: NoneHanging Loop: NoOversized: NoTheme: No ThemeHooded: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidaySample Available: NoSample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care: Cold Wash;Do Not Bleach;Machine WashableCommercial Laundry Use: YesRound: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: BeachSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoTAA Compliant: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoISTA 1A Certified: NoOrganic: YesFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP License Expiry Date: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): NoSOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesBetter Cotton Initiative: NoBetter Cotton Initiative Member: Better Cotton Initiative Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certi