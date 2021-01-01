From proud luxembourg heritage apparel
Proud Luxembourg Heritage Apparel Luxembourgish Flag And Luxembourg Roots Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This Luxembourgish Flag And Luxembourg Roots design is for those who are from Luxembourg or have Luxembourgish heritage. Wear this design to let people know that you are proud to be from Luxembourg or that you have Luxembourgish heritage. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only