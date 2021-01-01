From safavieh
Safavieh Luxe Shag 3 x 5 Brown Indoor Solid Handcrafted Throw Rug Polyester | SGX160D-3
Advertisement
Luxe Shag Rugs add warmth and elegance to room decor with a plush, 3.00 inch shag pile and flowing, tonal hues. These luxurious area rugs are hand-tufted using supple synthetic yarns for added comfort underfoot and incredible decorative dimension. Luxe shag rugs are made to feel as glamorous as they look. Safavieh Luxe Shag 3 x 5 Brown Indoor Solid Handcrafted Throw Rug Polyester | SGX160D-3