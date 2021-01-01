Serta Luxe Grandmere 14" Plush Pillow Top Mattress Set- California King

Advertisement
Featuring advanced bedding technology exclusive to Serta, the Luxe Grandmere 14" Plush Pillow Top Mattress offers an exceptionally comfortable sleep surface. Starting from the top, a plush pillow top delivers a cushioned feel while offering a degree of support. Layers of memory foam complement the 825 Edition Support Coil System, maximizing both comfort and support. Enhancing this are a combination of cutting-edge memory foams that work together to deliver extra support, while Cool Twist Gel Mem