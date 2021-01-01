From happytomtom
Lux Series Case with Tempered Glass For Moto G Play 2021 - Black
LONG LASTING QUALITY: Constructed of excellent quality material for a longer-lasting lifespan. Comfortable to grip for a premium feel. GREAT PROTECTION: Provide your device with a layer of armor and receive proper protection against impacts from drops with this case. Keep your device looking and working like new. EASY INSTALLON: Created to be user friendly for fast and simple installon. Easily remove for cleaning and reinstall for instant protection.