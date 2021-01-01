From the luxury bed

LUX-BED Bergen Palace 2-Piece Reversible Motif Duvet Cover Set, Twin X-Long, Lavender

$56.97 on sale
($75.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

LUXURIOUS 100% PURE COTTON - The duvet cover is made with premium quality fine combed super soft prewashed 100% cottonPROTECTS YOUR DOWN & DOWN-ALTERNATIVE COMFORTER FILLING - The duvet cover is perfect for protecting your favorite comforter or duvetSTYLE AND COMFORT - Stuff the reversible duvet cover with your favorite light blanket in the summer and trusty heavy duvet or comforter in winterREVERSIBLE & CHIC - Contemporary tribal inspired medallion design reverses into two-tone peppercorn pattern - Design and color coordinated shams included

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com