Luther Pendant Light by Seascape Lamps - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (SL_LUT16_PBM)

Mid-century design updated for modern tastes. The Luther Pendant Light from Seascape Lamps is simple but can instantly adapt its personality to match your personal preference or existing decor. The second-tier shade is made of white fabric to help the light distribute evenly throughout the space. Paired with a frosted diffuser at the base, the Luther is a classic drum pendant that creates a lot of surrounding and downlight once lit. It also comes with 36 inches of the silver braided cord that Seascape Lamps is known for. Seascape Lamps was established in Santa Cruz, CA in 1980 as a producer of custom lighting fixtures and shades. Seascape Lamps gives the consumer flexibility in choosing their lighting style and design, as all materials are hand-selected and available for use in all styles. Create your own pendant, floor, table, ceiling lamp, or wall sconce with their wide selection of solid and printed shades and specialized LED bulbs. Shape: Round. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Brushed nickel