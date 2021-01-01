ADA compliant: product is ADA compliant when properly installed. Perfect drain: edgeless drain eliminates the gap around the drain for a cleaner, more hygienic sink; food and gunk go right down the drain. Lustertone finish: durable, handcrafted finish looks as great on day 3, 000 as on day one. Light scratches naturally blend into sink finish with time. Undermount installation: sink is installed beneath the countertop creating a seamless appearance between the sink and the countertop. Single bowl: bowl gives you uninterrupted space for washing and stacking dishes or other household tasks. 18-Gauge stainless steel: highest quality 18-gauge thickness and type 304 stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beauty. Quiet: sound-deadening material minimizes sound and vibration for a quieter time at the sink. Offset drain: drain placement provides more usable space on the bottom of the sink and in the cabinet below. Includes: one LKPD1 perfect drain and strainer. Elkay Lustertone Undermount 16.5-in x 20.5-in Lustertone Single Bowl Kitchen Sink Stainless Steel | ELUHAD141845PD