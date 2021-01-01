Kit includes kitchen sink, faucet, strainer, disposer strainer, drain installation kit. Sink constructed of 18-gauge stainless steel for lasting durability, performance and lustrous beauty. Sink is designed for drop-in installation to make the sink a focal point of your room. Double equal bowl allows you to conveniently use bowls independently for washing, soaking, rinsing, drying and other household tasks. Finish is scratch resistant to heavy-duty use, deep scratches are repairable, lustrous grain reflects light evenly for high shine. Straight sidewalls give the sink a flat bottom and offer more usable space for stacking, soaking and washing dishes; easy to clean. Faucet constructed of solid brass and features Luxe Stainless finish, flexible steel spring spout with pull-down spray head, 1.8 GPM flow rate, ceramic cartridge. Sink strainer cover flips up with easy touch and water drains easily when cover is in place. Universal sink drain installation kit includes 1-1/2-in polypropylene pipe and fittings kit for installing 2 sink strainers/2 remote sink strainers/sink strainer and disposer strainer. Elkay Lustertone Classic Drop-In 29-in x 18-in Lustrous Satin Double Equal Bowl 1-Hole Kitchen Sink All-in-One Kit Stainless Steel | KF-LR29181