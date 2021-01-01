From george oliver
Lusher 106.7" Wide Velvet Reversible Sleeper Sofa & Chaise with Ottoman
Advertisement
This multi-functional convertible sectional sofa bed features a modern design and simple tufting detail to fit perfectly in any room of your home. The sofa and chaise can each be used as separate individual seating or bed units. They are not connected together because of the designer considering that the sofa can be arranged according to the furniture arrangement, then love seats can be arranged on the left or right side of the chaise. Fabric: Dark Green Velvet