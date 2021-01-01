Luscious Lavender Purple Table Skirt

Add a touch of elegance to your event when you dress your banquet tables with the Lucious Lavender 14' Plastic Tableskirt from our Touch of Color line of party supplies. The 14 foot long plastic tableskirt measures a full 29 inches wide and features a pleated edge at the top of the skirt to accent the banquet table with a classy look. When paired with a Lucious Lavender Plastic Tablecover, you'll have an economical and beautiful table display in just minutes!