From linon
Luray Entry Way Bench, One Size , Beige
Included: 1 Bench(es)Features: Storage, Quick ShipJoinery: Flush JointBench Measurements: 17.3 Depth/Inches, 21 Height/Inches, 47 Width/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 250 LbsSeat Depth: 18 InSeat Height: 21 InWeight (lb.): 53 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredBase Material: 90% Medium-Density Fibreboard, 10% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenFilling Content: 100% Poly-FoamFinish: PaintedWood Finish: PaintedNumber of Cubbies: 3Care: Spot CleanDecor Styles: CoastalCountry of Origin: Imported