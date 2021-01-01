From kathy ireland home by luminance
kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Luray Eco 60-in Appliance White LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Wall-mounted (3-Blade) | CF860WW
Advertisement
The 60-in Energy Star rated Luray Eco unites smart efficiency and modern design concepts to offer unprecedented versatility. Featuring the EcoMotor and a dimmable integrated LED light fixture and six speed wall control, the damp location rated Luray Eco is ideal for enjoying indoors and in covered outdoor living spaces. kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Luray Eco 60-in Appliance White LED Indoor/Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Light Kit Wall-mounted (3-Blade) | CF860WW