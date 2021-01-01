From speakman
Speakman Lura Single Robe Hook in Matte Black
Crafted in partnership with award-winning designer Clodagh, the Lura Robe Hook is a study in sculptural design. It carries the same signature design details found throughout the Lura collection: sleek and serene lines. Used alone or in groupings, the simple piece creates a striking statement. The all-metal body is coated with a corrosion-resistant finish, assuring it maintains its polished exterior/matte interior for years to come. Color: Matte Black.