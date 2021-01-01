Luper Heart with Bell Rain Chain

This rain chain replaces a traditional downspout with a functional and decorative alternative. Cups and links gently guide rainwater down onto the ground. As rainwater cascades down it create a lovely sound in the process. This rain chain creates a visually stunning stream of water when it rains while maintaining an aesthetically charming effect when it is dry. The 8' length is sufficient for a standard single-story house, & can be easily adjusted by removing cups. A gutter clip is included to make installation even easier. This rain chain allows you to showcase your style in a bold new way on your home. This piece is a must-have for your stylish outdoor setting. They are proud of their products and want you to love them as much as they do!