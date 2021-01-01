LUOM Thunderbolt USB C Hub, Aluminum Thunderbolt 3 4K@60Hz Type-C Hub Adapter Dongle Compatible 2016/2017 MacBook Pro 13"15", 2X USB 3.0,2x Type C.

Perfect Match: USB C hub works for MacBook Pro 2018/2017/2016 Macbook air 2018. Expand original USB C ports do more for you, with 2 USB 3.0 Ports, 1 USB 3.1 Port, SD/Micro Card Reader Specifications: Data transfer rate (2 X USB 3.1 Type-C port): 100W Power Delivery, 40Gbps Thunderbolt 3 Data transfer rate (2 X SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports): Speed date up to 5Gbps Speed date Card reader (2 X SD/Micro SD Card Readers):Read speed date up to 104Mb/s USB C Adapter for Macbook air 2018, MacBook Pro 2018, 2017, 2016 Exclusively, 6-in-1 USB C Hub,100W Power Delivery, 2 USB 3.0 Ports, SD/Micro SD Card Readers Fast, Portable, Sleek: This USB-C dongle is very fast and works very well. Fits snugly and aligns with the top and bottom edges of the base of the MacBook Pro well. this product is small, extremely lightweight, and easily portable