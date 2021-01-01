LUOM SD/Micro SD Card Reader, 3-in-1 USB2.0/Type-C/Micro-USB OTG Adapter Portable Memory Card Reader for SDXC, SDHC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, Micro SDXC.

Multi-Function Design: USB 2.0 Card Reader set the USB 2.0 plug (Type A), Micro USB plug (Type B) and USB C plug (Type C) in one, making this card reader compatible with all USB C device and tablets and Android smart phones that support OTG function. Three Type Interface. Micro USB /USB 2.0 and USB Type C connectors. 1x SD/MMC slot, 1x Micro SD/TF slot Broadly compatible. Suitable for all USB C devices, android phones and tablets with OTG function and MacBook Pro. SD-XC, SD, MMC, RS-MMC, SD-HC, Micro SD, Mini SD How can I make sure this card reader can be used on your Android phones and computers? Any device has Micro USB /USB 2.0 and USB Type C connectors 1. 2017 Macbook Pro,2015/2016 Retain 12 inch Macbook, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8 S8+ S9, HTC U11/U12, Pixelbook, Dell XPS 15 / XPS 13, with USB Type C connectors. 2. Mostly Android phones and tablets with Micro USB connectors. 3. Mostly PC and laptop with USB 2.0 connectors.