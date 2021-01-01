From friends
Friends Lunch Break Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Friends Lunch Break - This Product is 100% authentic and officially licensed Friends merchandise! Friends is a classic NBC TV show follows six 20 somethings living in the same apartment complex in New York City. Rachel, Ross, Monica, Joey, Chandler, and Phoebe are BFF's that prove friendship takes work, love, and laughter, but is so worth it. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only