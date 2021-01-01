From black goth dark art clothing accessories

Black Goth Dark Art Clothing Accessories Lunar Occult Norse Viking Raven Gothic Black Crow Moon Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Description

Norse Scandinavian mythology Odin raven design for women and men with a black raven sitting in the shine of the moon. Viking gothic dark art clothes and accessories with a black crow lunar graphic. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

