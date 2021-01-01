Luna 1-Tier LED Chandelier by Gabriel Scott - Color: Copper - Finish: Glossy - (LNA.CHND.1T.STN.CPR.CNP.CPR)

The Luna 1-Tier LED Chandelier by Gabriel Scott brings an effervescent and modern twist to the classic idea of a lunar halo. The fixture features light-filled tubes that have a milky white finish to them, and then blown glass shades of different sizes are fitted around the tubes to create an airy look that fits into any living room or dining room. The fixture comes in a variety of finishes that complement the lunar-inspired chandelier. The chandelier can be hung either vertically or horizontally. Brothers-in-law Gabriel Kakon and Scott Richler launched Canadian lighting and furniture brand Gabriel Scott in 2012. With varied backgrounds in jewelry-making, industrial design, and architecture, the pair bring a storied and chic style to Gabriel Scott. Handmade in their Montreal studio, their gemstone-inspired pendants and chandeliers define the Canadian luxury brand. Color: Copper. Finish: 4