From great neck saw

Lumos Case for iPad 102 7th Generation 2019 8th Generation 2020 Case Flexible Soft Transparent TPU Back Cover with Pencil Holder Compatible with.

$17.64
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. APPLE SMART COVER COMPATIBLE - Open Slot for Apple Smart Cover. PENCIL HOLDER - Unique side slot to hold the Apple Pencil for convenience. Also works as a holder for the Apple Pencils cap. RAISED BEZEL - Raised bezels prevent the screen and camera from touching flat surfaces. SLIM PROFILE - Clear TPU back case with a slim profile and form-fitting mold. COMPATIBILITY - Compatible with Apple iPad 10.2 (7th Generation, 2019 Release) tablet. (Model Number: A2197, A2198, A2200)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com