Lumley Pendant Light by Currey & Company - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (9000-0488)

The Lumley Pendant Light by Currey & Company brings light and life to its surroundings with the rustic lines of a fixture found in a Paris cafÃ©. A single slender stem sweeps down from a low-profile canopy, terminating in a single socket set within a bell-shaped, opaque shade supported by a series of downward-sweeping arms. This stylish arrangement blocks the excess glare from the sides, focusing a mix of bright glare and reflected ambiance downward. Bringing original designs inspired by a talented design team, Currey & Company specializes in home furnishings and lighting. Featuring natural materials like wrought iron and genuine crystal and large scale furniture that is perfectly suited to expansive residential or commercial spaces, Currey & Company collections are a favorite among designers and consumers. From its functional yet stylish storage furniture to its eclectic light fixtures and lighting accessories, Currey & Company continues its commitment to creating high quality home dÃ©cor. Shape: Bell. Color: Brass. Finish: Antique Brass