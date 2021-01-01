From panasonic
Panasonic LUMIX ZS80 20.3MP Digital Camera, 30x 24-720mm Travel Zoom Lens, 4K Video, Optical Image Stabilizer and 3.0-inch Display – Point & Shoot Camera with Lecia Lens- DC-ZS80S (Silver), Black
Large sensor – 1/2. 3 Inch 20. 3MP MOS high resolution sensor provides improved low light performance by significantly expanding the incident light angle, ensuring uniform and high picture quality Leica DC VARIO ELMAR lens features an impressively sharp 24mm ultra wide Angle 30x telephoto lens (35mm camera equivalent: 24 720mm) Power O. I. S. Optical image Stabilizer (O. I. S.) effectively compensates for hand shake to minimize Blur during telephoto shooting with your Lumix camera 4K video QFHD 4K video in 3840x2160 at 30P; also via 4K PHOTO mode to capture fleeting photo opportunities at 30 fps in 8MP as still photos Camera body viewfinder and display – large 0. 21 Inch (2, 330K dot equiv. ) viewfinder and 3. 0 Inch (1040k dot) 180 degree tilt able touch control monitor Mounting Type: Bayonet