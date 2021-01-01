LUMIX G VARIO 45150mm F4056 ASPH Mirrorless Camera Lens with Optical Stabilizer Micro Four Thirds Mount HFS45150AK USA Black

Multi-coated lens: A multi-coated lens element reduces ghost and flare to deliver high optical performance (12 elements in 9 groups, [1 UHR lens and 2 aspherical lenses]) Near silent focusing for video and still: inner focus system enables excellent resolution and contrast from full life-size magnification to infinity; stepping motor makes focusing action smooth and near silent for use in video and photo recording Lumia optical image stabilization: Mega O.I.S. Makes it easy to shoot super clear shots even in low-lit situations by suppressing the blur caused by a hand movement Medium zoom lens: A 45-150mm (35mm camera equivalent: 90-300mm) focal length with F4. 0-5. 6 ASPH provides a versatile medium zoom range for daily situations Seven aperture blade construction: The lens seven aperture blades produce an attractive smoothness in out-of-focus areas, even when shooting at large aperture Lens Type: Telephoto