Luminous Wired Gaming Keyboard Mouse Set with USB Interface Computer Accessories

Specifications: The mouse and keyboard are very easy to operate, just plug and play, and no driver is needed, which is suitable for game or office. The keyboard keys are waterproof and dustproof, which is easy to carry. It can be stable on the desktop, then the keyboard is not easy to move, so that you are handy when playing games. With ergonomic design, the perfect size fits your palm and provides a comfortable touch. Smooth 3D roller with non-slip texture can ensure your comfortable operation.