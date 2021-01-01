Luminous School Backpack Anime Cartoon Music Boy Shoulder Laptop Travel Bag Daypack College Bookbag Night Light for Students with USB Charging.

Imported AttentionOnly Bright at Night and Only Cable no Power BankLUMINOUS EFFECT - This backpack has luminous effect at night. If you want it brighter during the night, you can put it under the sun during the day. Cool design for stand out from other usual bags LARGE MAIN COMPARTMENT - Carry snacks or school supplies in this oford textile shoulder bag; even has laptop compartments for iPad, laptop RUGGED AND LARGE-CAPACITY - Ideal for school, camping, college; the organization pocket and mesh side pockets let you store various accessories; with lock ensures safe storage of your belongings ADJUSTABLE SHOULDER STRAPS - Adjustable shoulder straps with a top handle for comfortable carrying options DURABLE MATERIAL - Oxford textile material ensures lasting use; Easy-to-carry long handles - 0.38kg lightweight, reduce load for children