Luminosity 48" Wall Mounted Infrared Quartz Electric Fireplace with Display Stand, Black

5,200 BTU heater provides supplemental zone heating for up to 1,000 square feet to help you save moneyInfrared heat helps to maintain natural humidity for comfortable heat that doesn't dry out the room's airFlame effect can be operated with or without heat, providing the ambiance of a gentle rolling fire all year longFlame and decorative LED mood uplights glow with seven settings: blue, red, green, red and blue, blue and green, red and green, red and blue and green, color cycling and offTwo easy installation options: wall mounted or freestanding using included mounting bracket and display standTempered, curved glass-front display with two media types included- contemporary crystals and a traditional log setAdjustable, digital thermostat allows you to decide the temperature of your roomElectronic timer function: automatic timed shut off from 30 minutes up to 9 hoursRemote control with 2 AAA batteries included to provide added convenienceEnergy-saving LED technology and infrared quartz elements for heatingSafe for use around children and petsEco-friendly, energy efficient fireplace does not emit any emissions or other hazardous byproductsIncludes an owner's manual and easy-to-follow instructions for installation1 year limited warrantyCSA safety certified