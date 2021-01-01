From cb2
Lumin Armless Chair Deauville Stone
andlt;span class=andamp;quot;copyHeaderandamp;quot;andgt;Serenity now. Sink into the ultimate crash pad made extra luxe in linen. This armless chair's low frame and deep, pillow-topped seat and back cushions encourage lounge sessions. Washed, super soft grey linen maximizes the comfort factor, while piping welt adds clean finish. A hidden clip system keeps seat cushion in place. Learn about Mermelada Estudio on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Mermelada Estudio -Solid wood frame -Washed grey 100% linen -Seat cushions: feather and down fill with a thin layer of foam -Back pillows: feather, down, and polyester -Imported