Lumiere XXS Wall/Ceiling Light by Foscarini - Color: White - Finish: White - (1910052L-11UL)

These 50W 120V T4 E11 xenon lightbulbs by George Kovacs feature a frosted glass finish, making them perfect for desk lamps and accent lights that require mini candelabra lamps. The frosted glass finish of these 120-volt, 50-watt bulbs softens and evenly distributes the light. These xenon mini candelabra-style lightbulbs are available in a convenient and economical two-pack to ensure a spare bulb is always on hand. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: White. Finish: White