Luisa Pendant Light by Arturo Alvarez - Color: White (LS04G-LD-B)

The Luisa Pendant Light by Arturo Alvarez consists of a series of gracefully overlapped layers, creating a magical and enveloping atmosphere from within. Composed of Painted Stainless Steel Mesh, Luisa possesses the perfect balance of texture and durability, allowing endless unique possibilities. Includes steel gloss nickel-plated canopy and clear cord. Arturo Alvarez founded his namesake company in 1994 with a focus on decorative lamps with distinctive personality. Each piece is handmade in Spain with the goal of not only being functional for the home or office but also evoking emotion in the viewer. Alvarez's unique product line includes pendants, table and floor lamps, and sconces, each with a different texture and shape and stamped to ensure authenticity. Shape: Tulip. Color: White.