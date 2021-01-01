Huxe Luisa LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: White - Size: 1 light

Add simple pleasure to the decor of your home with the Luisa LED Mini Pendant from Huxe. Clean and appealing, this modern piece hangs from the end of a single thin wire and consists of a conical shade affixed with a smooth metal finial that contrasts beautifully with the silhouette. An integrated LED rest underneath the shade, emitting a warm and even layer of light that fills the interior of the shade and spreads throughout the room with ease. Shape: Cone. Color: White. Finish: White and Metallic Gold