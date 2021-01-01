Luhrmann Plaid Handwoven Flatweave Jut/Sisal Beige/Brown Area Rug

Featuring a Luhrmann Handwoven Flatweave Beige/Brown Area Rug, the asymmetrical design draws from an ancient weaving pattern that presents a sophisticated look for any room. Handcrafted from all-natural durable sisal sourced from East Africa. The strength of this natural material is pronounced in high traffic areas such as a living room or dining room. In addition to being practical, it also creates a beautiful, natural appearance when placed on a hardwood floor. It will be accurate to your specifications upon delivery. Designed for indoor use as long exposure to direct sunlight may cause the color to fade over time. The color may also be slightly different due to the configuration of your computer monitor. Rugs may appear creased upon delivery but will flatten and settle. Rug Size: Rectangle 3' X 5'